Tifton police chief celebrating 40 years of service

Tifton celebrated the impactful service of Chief Steve Hyman.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman was honored Thursday for being the first Black police chief and the longest-serving officer in the Friendly City.

It was quite the surprise on Thursday as Hyman had no idea his accomplishments would be acknowledged. He was joined by former police officers, city leaders and his close family and friends.

Hyman began his career with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. He then came to the Tifton Police Department in 1983 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to captain of the patrol division in July 2016 and then appointed police chief in December 2019.

“This has been a great 40 years. I mean, I loved it. Every minute of it. Tifton truly is a good community, a giving community where everybody works together,” Hyman said.

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said working with Hyman has been rewarding because of his character and the integrity he shows in the community.

“The work that he’s doing in this community with community policing, making sure that our citizens are as safe as they can possibly be is so important. And he’s so receptive to me with various organizations and neighborhoods to work with them on safety and security measures,” Smith said.

Tifton residents said they feel safe because of the hard work enforced by the Tifton Police Department. They said they are confident in the department.

Hyman said he’s looking forward to continuing service for Tifton and hopes to meet more milestones in the coming years.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

