Tift Co. animal shelter maintains 4% euthanasia rate, stresses spaying and neutering

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County animal control has brought in over three thousand animals in the past year in hopes of finding loving homes for them. 1,449 were dogs and 1,864 were cats. They work with outside rescue workers to help save as many animals as they can.

The Tift County Animal Shelter has evolved from a facility with an 80-90% euthanasia rate to one with only 4% of animals euthanized.

During the spring and summer months is when the shelter has a high intake of kittens, puppies, cats, and dogs.

Animal Control Director Candice Hernandez said they are pushing to educate the public on spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted litters from being born through programs they offer at the shelter.

“We educate about a program called ‘Spay Georgia,’ It’s offered to anybody that lives in the state of Georgia and it’s a low-cost program. It’s a voucher system and anybody can apply. We do it for them if they are not internet savvy and need assistance,” Hernandez said.

Ava Paloma is a volunteer that adopted both her fur babies Ruby and ChaCha. She said working at the shelter has been rewarding to both her and the animals she gets to meet and help.

“Every time I’ve gone there to volunteer there has been some animal that has come in that is just in very bad shape and they rehabilitate these animals, and they find them good homes,” Paloma said.

Hernandez said the animal shelter is full and the animals here need loving homes. They encourage the community to follow their Facebook page (1) Friends of Tift County Animal Shelter | Tifton GA | Facebook to stay up to date on the Furbabies or come visit Tift County Animal Shelter at 278 Highway from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

