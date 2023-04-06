Rainy, Cool Easter Weekend

Temperatures yesterday were the warmest they have been all year Albany got to 89, Valdosta got to 91 (first 90 degree temp of the year).

Humidity is elevated once again. Most areas will be as hot as yesterday. Temperatures will feel 3-5 degrees than the actual temperatures. Winds will stay on the low end. Rain chances will be isolated this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s, near 90. Albany has yet to reach 90 degrees. The average first 90 degree day is April 24th.

Lows Friday morning in the mid 60s. This is 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Highs in the mid 80s again.

Rain chances will rise tomorrow afternoon. 50% chance from the 3 to 9 p.m. timeframe. A front makes its approach on Saturday. High rain chances Saturday as the front is slow to progress through the area. Chances in the morning will be on the low-end (30%) chances rise through the afternoon. I’m expecting some lightning and heavy rain that could lead to some isolated flash flooding.

Saturday is looking like a washout for some areas. Sunday looks better. On Saturday, the front passes and we will stay at or below 70 degrees in the afternoon. There’s still uncertainty with how long the rain threat will last and if it will carry on until Sunday. Either way, Sunday will be a cool day with highs between 58 and 63 degrees

Temperatures will be on the cool side on Sunday through Wednesday. A low pressure will form somewhere south next week. Depending on where it settles down will determine if next week will be mild and dry or cool and wet. The trend is cooler and wet.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.