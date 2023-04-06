Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain likely Easter weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, unseasonably warm and humid Thursday. Isolated showers for a few into early evening otherwise mostly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the mid 60s.

Friday mostly cloudy with the last round of warm 80s before cooling this weekend. Rain chance rise with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Overcast and much wetter as the holiday weekend gets underway. Saturday gloomy wet and cooler. Showers likely with temperatures in the upper 50s low-mid 60s. Latest forecast models show rain moving out early Sunday. Therefore, Easter won’t be a washout but rather chilly and breezy. Sunday lows in the upper 40s low 50s with highs mid-upper 50s around 60.

Early week a slight chance of rain and a gradual warm-up. Temperatures slowly rise from the mid 60s to upper 70s into midweek as rain chances increase later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.
Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.
This is a picture of Eli in his cap and gown his senior year before he was in the wreck.
South Georgia teen receives a welcome home parade after near-fatal car crash
The shooting incidents happened in the 1900 block of Buck Lane.
2 Albany apartments shot up, investigation underway
The shooting happened at a well-known Albany nightclub.
Report: Man injured during shooting outside of Albany nightclub
The sentencing ties back to a 2021 case where officials intercepted meth packages at...
Fitzgerald man sentenced for meth-soaked packages at Atlanta airport

Latest News

Rain on the way
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday April 6
Cool and wet Easter
First Alert AB 4/6
WALB First Alert Weather
Easter weekend wetter and cooler
Easter weekend cool and wet
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday April 5