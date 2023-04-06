Rain likely Easter weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, unseasonably warm and humid Thursday. Isolated showers for a few into early evening otherwise mostly cloudy and mild as lows drop into the mid 60s.

Friday mostly cloudy with the last round of warm 80s before cooling this weekend. Rain chance rise with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Overcast and much wetter as the holiday weekend gets underway. Saturday gloomy wet and cooler. Showers likely with temperatures in the upper 50s low-mid 60s. Latest forecast models show rain moving out early Sunday. Therefore, Easter won’t be a washout but rather chilly and breezy. Sunday lows in the upper 40s low 50s with highs mid-upper 50s around 60.

Early week a slight chance of rain and a gradual warm-up. Temperatures slowly rise from the mid 60s to upper 70s into midweek as rain chances increase later in the week.

