Man wanted for questioning in Albany assault case

He is wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case, according to Albany police.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case.

John Gary Price, 42, is sought for questioning. APD also said Price has active warrants for theft by taking, probation violation and failure to appear.

Price is described as 5′6 and weighs 137 pounds.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

