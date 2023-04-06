Man wanted for questioning in Albany assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case.

John Gary Price, 42, is sought for questioning. APD also said Price has active warrants for theft by taking, probation violation and failure to appear.

Price is described as 5′6 and weighs 137 pounds.

Anyone with information on Price’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.