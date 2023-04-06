Downtown Albany churches host Holy Week services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The week of Passover and the days leading up to Easter are known to many as Holy Week. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with a local pastor to see which services downtown Albany churches will be hosting.

Tell me about those events the city has done this for several years. Tell me about why they do them.

“Oh, wonderful, Jim. It’s great to be with you. Yes, for decades now, the churches in the downtown area have gotten together for this, what we call Holy Week, it’s the week before Easter,” Reverend Jim Morrow, senior minister from the First United Methodist Church of Albany, said. “We all decide to slow down and worship together and walk the journey that Jesus walks to the cross and the resurrection. And it is beautiful. To me and to our whole community, that churches all across downtown, no matter their denomination, we all come together for a service each day of the week, Monday through Friday, and we worship together, we have, let me tell you about some of the churches we have. We have us, first Methodist, Saint Paul‘s Episcopal Church. First Presbyterian Church, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Hines Memorial CME Church, Bethel AME Church. Of all races, all denominations, and we just love to be together to walk with Christ through this Holy Week. It’s a great experience.”

And this has been going on for a long time. You have people talk about differences in Albany, but it’s good to put those differences behind them and talk about things that are very important. I know to a lot of Christians, of course, coming into this week, gathering together. What do you see from the people when they go there?

“It is just pure joy and delight we come into, so we have services every day at noon this year at First Presbyterian and we eat lunch right after at 12:30 in their social hall and everybody is filled with joy to be centered together around the Lord,” Morrow said. “People love each other and they want to be together. We sing and we talk, and we meet friends that we will then see throughout the rest of the year and knw that, ‘hey, we have so much more in common than we would ever have a part one because of our Christian faith.’ And two, because of our love for the people of this city.”

Again, these Holy Week mid-day worship services will continue Thursday and Friday. They will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 220 North Jackson Street from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Reverend Ore Spragin from Hines Memorial CME Church will deliver the message. Then, Friday, Reverend Michael Ephraim From Bethel AME Church will deliver the message.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.