Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a wanted man the agency said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jose Antonio Bonilla Alfaro, 34, is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, obstruction of an emergency telephone call, and third-degree cruelty to children. He is also wanted on a probation violation charge out of Lowndes County.

Alfaro is described as 5′6, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said he is driving a green 1993 Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a black toolbox and a Georgia #RCD1985 tag.

Anyone with information on Alfaro’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690 or 911.

