APD asking for help finding assault, firearm possession suspect

Johndarious Williams is wanted on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the...
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to assault and firearm possession charges.

Johndarious Williams is wanted on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes charges.

He is described as 6′1 and weighs 178 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

