Albany considers street name commemoration honoring longtime educator

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany street could be seeing some changes very soon to honor a longtime educator, however there are some issues that could prevent that from happening officially.

Ruth Hall Anderson opened Albany’s first preschool for black children in 1945 when the city was completely segregated.

Dr. Valerie Overstreet Thomas, the granddaughter of Anderson, said “She taught us all that it’s important that you start children with the mindset of learning as early as you can. And so, she didn’t believe in waiting until you got to six years old and went to elementary school to first grade. She felt like you needed a formal education prior to that time.”

Also known as Mama Ruth, Anderson opened her school at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church on Society Avenue which later moved to 506 Corn Ave.

Corn Avenue was the latest address for the school. (WALB)

Parents could bring their kids to preschool and kindergarten for a very low cost and if they couldn’t afford it, they could bring their children for free.

“She has graduates that are doctors and lawyers. She set the foundation for education for so many people. So many of her graduates are successful right there in Albany, Georgia,” Dr. Thomas said.

One of those graduates is City Commissioner, Demetrius Young,

Young is supportive of renaming the street, yet a city ordinance prohibits renaming any street in Albany.

However, City Attorney, Nathan Davis notes that commemorative signs can be added to any street or neighborhood.

“We’re trying to find a happy medium where we’ll be able to give Mama Ruth her full due and name this street after her,” Commissioner Young said. “Hopefully it can be a trail and lead to some actual economic development activity in a distressed neighborhood.”

Mama Ruth was in business for over forty years and even though her ‘Hansel and Gretel Kindergarten,’ closed in 1987, her legacy still lives on.

Some of Mama Ruth's students from much earlier days. (WALB)

“I think it’ll be nice I mean black people are not recognized for a lot of the things that we do in Albany anyway,” resident, Raynette Williams, said. “So I think that would be something nice to do. It’s so much going on in these neighborhoods.”

“What she represents is just a force in the community that was able to shape so many lives. I used to catch the bus right here on this street corner myself and other, you know, well-known people that came from this community,” Commissioner Young said. “I think about Mr. Kenneth Cutts who works with Sanford Bishop’s office, that’s exactly where we used to catch the bus at.”

Some of the neighbors on this street said they wouldn’t mind new changes or signage along with real change.

“They just need to do better with the neighborhood,” Williams said. “Cause police is canvassing the neighborhood. That ain’t doing no good as you can see. We’ve been trying to do things like ‘Stop the Violence, Save the kids’ or have a big thing for the kids over there at the park, have games, and things for the kids so they can do better and stay away from the gangs.”

Williams says her cousin was killed in the area, and that she would encourage kids in the neighborhood to remember the ideals of Mama Ruth such as love, kindness, and the importance of education.

The city clerk and city manager will vote on whether or not to put the initiative on the agenda. If added, commissioners would vote on the fourth Tuesday of the month on whether or not to add signage.

This can include new signage underneath the original street name sign.

