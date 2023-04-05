South Georgia teen receives a welcome home parade after 2022 car crash

REBECCA, Ga. (WALB) - After spending 7 and a half long months in an Atlanta hospital— fighting for his life, a South Georgia teen received a welcome home parade of a lifetime.

On August 19th, Eli Griffin was spending his Friday like a normal teenager, going to a football game, until he was involved in a car accident that caused his skull to detach from his spine.

“Definitely a day I’ll never forget,” Derek Pilkinton, guardian and father figure of Eli Griffin, said. “A friend of ours called and told us hey— you need to get to the hospital. Eli’s been in a wreck. No details, he’s going to be ok, just get to the hospital. And I knew then that it wasn’t good.”

Dozens of community members lined both sides of the street where Eli lives and held a parade to welcome Eli home to his new house that community members donated not only money but time to build also.

“Most importantly for us and our faith and knowing that God has a plan for Eli, was the prayers. The prayers that our community poured out for him is 100% why he is where he is today,” Pilkinton, said. “I have people that have poured in hours and hours and hours of their time. Not asking for a dime.”

Eli’s family said the close-knit community supported them in ways they would’ve never imagined. From the time Eli was hurt, to when they welcomed him home, and even now that he’s home.

“I’m very happy, and I’m not very surprised. Just so thankful that we live in a place where our community will come to help out,” Emma Lace, cousin of Eli, said.

The night of the accident doctors told Eli’s family there was only a 15 percent chance that he would live through the night. But Eli’s family says Eli has always been a fighter.

Eli was paralyzed in that crash, but it’s a miracle he even survived.

“There are so many challenges that we’ve faced since day one,” Pilkinton, said.

When Eli was in an extremely bad car accident, doctors told Eli’s family there was nothing they would be able to do to help Eli. He would be paralyzed, need 24-hour care, and only be able to blink.

“They all met with us and to us listen there’s no hope for your son,” Pilkinton, said. “You need to decide how long to continue care. Which meant how long before you pull the plug.”

Eli’s dad said August 19th will be a day he and the rest of Eli’s family will never forget. He said Eli has faced many challenges since that day, but Eli has never given up.

“Eli loved football, so I told Brittany we’re going to do what he would want us to do and that’s throw the Hail Mary. He told us with blinks that he wanted us to continue his care,” Pilkinton, said. “So that’s what we did. And within a week’s time, he had a spinal fusion, a peg placement, a diaphragmatic pacer put in, and a tracheostomy.”

Eli surprised those doctors and proved them wrong. And to celebrate— family, friends, and community members of Turner County came together and gave Eli Griffin the best welcome home parade his family says they have ever seen.

