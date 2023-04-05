Rainy Setup This Weekend

Temperatures have been the warmest they have been all year. Humidity is summer-like.

Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Rain chances stay minimal this evening with temperatures holdong in the 80s through 9pm.

Tomorrow morning, patchy fog will be developing in low lying areas. It’s not something that should be too limiting visibility wise. Fog should stay limited. Lows in the morning in the mid 60s. This is 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Rain chances will rise tomorrow afternoon. The chance stays low at 20-30% and will be towards the tail end of the day. A front makes its approach on Friday. High (60-80%) rain chances for Friday and Saturday as the front is slow to progress through the area. No severe threat on both days. I’m expecting just some lightning and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Saturday is looking like a washout for some areas. Sunday looks better.

Friday, temperatures will still get to the 80s. On Saturday, the front passes and we will stay at or below 70 degrees in the afternoon. There’s still uncertainty with how long the rain threat will last and if it will carry on until Sunday.

Temperatures will be on the cool side on Sunday through Tuesday. A low pressure will form somewhere next week. Depending on where it settles down will determine if next week will be mild and dry or cool and wet.

