NWS confirms Monday’s storms produced 2 tornadoes in South Ga.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has now confirmed that two tornadoes touched down and caused damages in Decatur County on Monday.

Areas near Bainbridge and Climax were both impacted by EF1 tornadoes, the NWS says. EF1 tornadoes have wind strength ranging from 86 to 110 miles per hour.

The tornado that caused lesser damage happened near Lake Douglas Road in Bainbridge. The NWS says the tornado, which last only two minutes, caused tree damage before it dissipated in a wooded area.

The second tornado touched down north of Climax on Salem Church Road and Handville Road, per the NWS. The tornado, which lasted one minute, damaged a building that housed farming equipment by pulling up portions of the concrete foundation. The tornado dissipated in a field after damaging trees.

Two tornadoes that caused similar damage to the Bainbridge and Climax tornadoes also touched down in two southeast Alabama cities on Monday.

Below is a gallery of storm damage from Bainbridge:

