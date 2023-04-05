Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

NWS confirms Monday’s storms produced 2 tornadoes in South Ga.

Both confirmed Decatur Co. tornadoes caused damage, the National Weather Service said.
Both confirmed Decatur Co. tornadoes caused damage, the National Weather Service said.(Source: Associated Press)
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has now confirmed that two tornadoes touched down and caused damages in Decatur County on Monday.

Areas near Bainbridge and Climax were both impacted by EF1 tornadoes, the NWS says. EF1 tornadoes have wind strength ranging from 86 to 110 miles per hour.

The tornado that caused lesser damage happened near Lake Douglas Road in Bainbridge. The NWS says the tornado, which last only two minutes, caused tree damage before it dissipated in a wooded area.

The second tornado touched down north of Climax on Salem Church Road and Handville Road, per the NWS. The tornado, which lasted one minute, damaged a building that housed farming equipment by pulling up portions of the concrete foundation. The tornado dissipated in a field after damaging trees.

Two tornadoes that caused similar damage to the Bainbridge and Climax tornadoes also touched down in two southeast Alabama cities on Monday.

Below is a gallery of storm damage from Bainbridge:

Caption

To see our full coverage of storm damage in Bainbridge, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking
Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple...
APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Summer-like warmth before rain returns
Unsettled and cooling Easter weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday April 4
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms