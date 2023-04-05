Ask the Expert
Nearly $120 million to target lead contamination in Georgia drinking water

FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after being removed on June 17, 2021, in Denver. Some 9.2 million lead pipes carry water into homes across the U.S., with more in Florida than any other state, according to a new Environmental Protection Agency survey that will dictate how billions of dollars to find and replace those pipes are spent.(AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The EPA announced nearly $120 million will be heading to Georgia entities to replace old lead pipes.

Water out of the faucet- you drink it, cook with it, and brush your teeth with it. It’s important to know what is in your water.

Lead can enter the water supply when water pipes corrode. Lead contamination is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and children. Lead exposure can cause cancer, and brain damage, and attack your nervous system.

Al Bartell wants to make sure the money is distributed where there is need, especially in low-income communities. he’s been testing water in his own community and westside and says water should be a right, not a privilege.

“The normal water that just comes out of the sink is deadly because of these pipes. The water you use to cook a tomato or an egg is deadly when it comes out of these pipes. People would be shocked to know how deadly their everyday living is,” said Bartell.

You always cant, see, taste, or smell lead. The only way to detect if it’s in your water is to test it. The Environmental Protection Agency launched a Lead Hotline to provide the general public and professionals with information about lead, lead hazards, and their prevention. The number for the Hotline is 1 (800) 424-LEAD [5323].

