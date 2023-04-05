Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

LOOK UP: April’s Pink Moon will be visible tonight

The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.
The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you look up at the sky Wednesday night, you might get to see a pink moon.

Actually, the moon won’t be pink, but the full moon will still be a sight to behold.

The moon is named “Pink” as a nod to the flowers and trees that bloom during spring.

Venus and Mars will also be visible. The two planets will be out and relatively close to the moon in the night sky.

Later this month, a total solar eclipse will be visible to those in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica on April 20.

During a short time, the moon will move between the sun and the earth, causing the sun to look like a fiery circle in the sky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
The shooting incidents happened in the 1900 block of Buck Lane.
2 Albany apartments shot up, investigation underway
The shooting happened at a well-known Albany nightclub.
Report: Man injured during shooting outside of Albany nightclub
Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple...
APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges
caps and gowns
‘That’s really big for students’: HOPE Scholarship to now pay 100% of tuition

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say
This is a picture of Eli in his cap and gown his senior year before he was in the wreck.
South Georgia teen receives a welcome home parade after 2022 car crash
The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,”...
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams