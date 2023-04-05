Ask the Expert
Job fair brings 50+ employers from across Southwest Ga.

50+ workplaces featured at Americus job fair
By Fallon Howard
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - As employers look to fill open job positions across southwest Georgia, colleges and universities are holding job fairs.

This resume in my hand is like a one-way ticket to a future career. It’s a way job-seeking students, like those at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC), can stand out from other applicants.

“Ms. Clayton, my instructor right now, she is so helpful, and she is really inspiring me to keep going. There were days where I felt like giving up, but Ms. Clayton has pressed me to keep going,” Rose Thompson, a student interested in cosmetology, said.

Finding a job after graduation can seem difficult. However, students like Joseph Jolly have already secured a job with Tamarack Foods before he graduated. He says his past is not his future.

“For myself, it’s just life and you have to look forward don’t look backwards. I started my life with a pretty rough start, so I don’t want to take those moments of life for granted. So I just want to keep looking forward in my life,” Jolly said.

Rose Thompson says this networking opportunity doesn’t just benefit her, but others who might be interested in different careers. Handing out her resume was a positive experience.

“They always had a smile on their face, and they were like hey come talk to us. Just all the information that they were able to give was very helpful. Even with some of the jobs I didn’t know about I just wanted to learn more about it, to see if I knew someone that would be interested in that field,” said Rose Thompson, Cosmetology Interest.

About 150 students expressed interest in working for the over 50 employers represented. Career opportunities ranged from welding to aviation.

“Some of the students, if they apply in, are hired will be able to change the lives of the juveniles that we house at our facilities throughout the state,” Joseph Felton, facility director department of juvenile justice, said.

The goal of the career fair is to connect employers with job seekers. South Georgia Technical College hosts an annual hiring event one in the fall and one in the spring.

