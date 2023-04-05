First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Wednesday has us sandwiched between high pressure to our east and an approaching front to our west. This places us in the prime spot for an increase in warm air and moisture. As a result, an area of fog has developed across the area but will come to an end early this morning as temperatures rise. Highs will rise into the upper 80s and low 90s with a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Lows tonight will only fall into the mid-60s. We hold on to a similar setup for Thursday and Friday with an increased chance of rain. However this time, showers and storms become more scattered by Thursday afternoon with even more rain chances on Friday as the cold front moves closer. Temperatures for both Thursday and Friday were remain hot and muggy in the 80s and low 90s.

Saturday, the cold front will start its passage through Southwest Georgia which keeps rain chances to kick off the weekend. The good news, severe possibilities are fairly low with this system for now. A few thunderstorms are still possible though. High temperatures Saturday will be a big difference across the area depending on how far the front pushes through. Highs are currently stretching from the mid-60s to potentially even mid-70s for some areas. The coldest air will be here on Sunday as rain chances start winding down. Cooler highs are already out of here by next Tuesday as a new warming trend begins.

