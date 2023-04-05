Ask the Expert
Easter weekend wetter and cooler

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Unseasonably warm upper 80s low 90s Wednesday afternoon. This early taste of summer continues with lows in the upper 60s tonight. Thursday brings a sun/cloud mix and isolated showers as highs top mid-upper 80s.

Late week a slow moving cold front pushes east and stalls across the region. Rain chances rise Friday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Severe storms aren’t expected.

Easter weekend starts with a very soggy Saturday. Showers and cooler 60s are on tap. Although rain chances continue Sunday not as wet as rain chances drop for some drying time through the afternoon. Slightly cooler low-mid 60s on Easter.

For now, early week starts with a slight chance of rain and a warming trend as highs rise from the upper 60s to upper 70s into midweek.

