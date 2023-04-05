Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.(Photodisc via Canva)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - Authorities in South Dakota say a day care worker has been arrested for rape.

KSFY reports that 18-year-old Carter Ronke was arrested last week on charges of rape and sexual contact involving a 3-year-old girl at a day care where he worked.

According to court documents, the girl’s mother picked her daughter up from the day care last Wednesday and noticed blood in the child’s urine later that night.

The child reportedly told her mother that Ronke had told her to touch him and then he touched her.

Authorities said the girl’s mother took her daughter to the hospital for an examination where a doctor reported there was obvious trauma.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking
Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple...
APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges

Latest News

Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota
Phase one of the project sits on 10 acres of land.
Lanier Co. begins first phase of new sports complex construction
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme