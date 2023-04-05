Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
The shooting incidents happened in the 1900 block of Buck Lane.
2 Albany apartments shot up, investigation underway
The shooting happened at a well-known Albany nightclub.
Report: Man injured during shooting outside of Albany nightclub
caps and gowns
‘That’s really big for students’: HOPE Scholarship to now pay 100% of tuition
Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple...
APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges

Latest News

A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the Transportation Research Board...
Cities will get nearly $200M in grants for pipeline upgrades
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse