APD: Leesburg woman wanted for questioning in assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) needs public assistance locating a woman wanted for questioning in an assault case.

According to APD, Dusty Nicole Duckworth has been identified as a person of interest in connection to an aggravated assault case.

Duckworth is described as 5′4 and weighs 140 pounds.

Duckworth was last seen at the 100 block of Cypress Lane in Leesburg.

Anyone with information on Duckworth’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

