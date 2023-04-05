Albany author sees success with paranormal book series

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany author is making it big with his unique paranormal book series.

“They always say if you want something, build it,” author Manswell T. Peterson said. “And so I built Locrottum University and Locrottum Academy. The universe is for adults and the academy is for the kids. And it’s taken off very well so far.”

Peterson started writing the series just last year in 2022. The young adult series even features characters with disabilities.

“Rebecca is our first character with disabilities,” Peterson said. “We mention her in book five. And so, it was important because so many of my son’s friends and other kids, you know, they have disabilities. But they’re never focused on. They’re never in the spotlight when it comes to the paranormal. Especially with young adult readers.”

The Locrottum Academy series has even been picked up by the Atlanta Public School System for their middle and high schools. Dougherty County and other Southwest Georgia schools are potentially in the works as well.

Peterson is also in the process of attempting to get his books into local libraries.

One reader from Missouri says they can’t get enough of the books.

“He writes to where you’re right there in it. You get so absorbed in it,” Susan Matthews, a Missouri resident, said. “I’ll be reading another series, waiting on the book. And he’ll say ‘My book is out!,’ and I’ll drop whatever it was I was reading and go right back to that book. That’s how engaged he keeps me and everybody that reads his books.”

The Locrottum series can be purchased in paperback and on Amazon, where it recently held the spot for the number one new release in children’s paranormal and supernatural books.

Peterson is also in talks with major production companies and streaming services to help bring his paranormal universe to life.

If young authors want to see their work published, Peterson says all they have to do is put in the work.

“I would always tell them, be bold. Be bold no matter what you do. If you have an idea, go after it. Do what you gotta do. Write it down,” Peterson said. “The first step is actually getting that pen and paper out, writing it down, expanding your story and never be afraid to challenge the norm. Always go after what you want and write it because if you don’t write it, nobody else will.”

If people want to have their books carried in libraries like these, all they have to do is ask!

“Typically what we do here at Lee County Library is an author will donate a copy of his or her book. And then our team will review that book and make sure that you know, we can get it into our catalog,” Claire Leavy, library director, said. “And then we will process it and it will be available for the public to check out.”

The library accepts books published through a publishing company and even self-published books.

“I think it’s exciting and it’s important that local authors do approach us at the Lee County Library and other libraries in our area about having their book available,” Leavy said.

Peterson said he has a new Locrottum Academy series book coming out later in April.

