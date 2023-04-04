Ask the Expert
Suspect arrested in Thomasville car chase that damaged home

Photo of the home damaged during the Thomasville car chase.(Source: Thomasville Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after a late March car chase ended with a vehicle damaging a home.

Landarious Wyche was arrested on Monday on several charges including:

  • Felony fleeing and attempting to elude
  • Three counts of felony criminal damage to property reckless conduct
  • Two counts of cruelty to children
  • Reckless driving
  • Too fast for conditions
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign
  • No seatbelt
Photo of Landarious Wyche
Photo of Landarious Wyche(Source: Thomasville Police Department)

On March 20 around 4 p.m., a Thomasville officer says they saw Wyche driving without a seatbelt on.

Before the officer was able to turn around and make a traffic stop, the officer says he sped away from the scene.

While speeding, police say Wyche ran two stop signs, drove through several front yards, drove into a home, and rolled his vehicle before it stopped.

He reportedly then fled the scene on foot before the officer could respond to the scene.

Wyche was captured after evading arrest for two weeks.

Photo of the damaged vehicle after the Thomasville car chase.
Photo of the damaged vehicle after the Thomasville car chase.(Source: Thomasville Police Department)

