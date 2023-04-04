Ask the Expert
Summer-like warmth before rain returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
Apr. 4, 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dense morning fog gave way to variably cloudy skies, passing showers and warm 80s Tuesday afternoon. The unseasonably warm air holds as lows drop only into the 60s tonight. Wednesday brings a bit more sunshine and warmer upper 80s around 90. The summer-like warmth continues Thursday with highs upper 80s and lows mid 60s.

Late week a slow moving cold front slides east and stalls. This brings an extended period of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Severe storms aren’t expected however a very wet weather pattern will dampen many Easter activities from Good Friday through Saturday. Although rain chances continue Sunday showers are expected to move out for a dry afternoon. Cooler temperatures are on tap Easter weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

Next week temperatures return to and above average with a much drier pattern taking over.

