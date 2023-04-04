Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Report: Man injured during shooting outside of Albany nightclub

The shooting happened at a well-known Albany nightclub.
The shooting happened at a well-known Albany nightclub.(Associated Press)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man was shot in his leg after leaving an Albany club on Saturday morning, according to an Albany police report.

On Saturday, around 3 a.m., an Albany police officer who was working part-time at Big Daddy`s Lounge and Club reported that he saw a vehicle south on Broadway driving after hearing several gunshots nearby.

As the officers were trying to recover bullets in the road, they were told that there was a victim who had been shot that was at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

When police arrived, they say they were told by hospital staff that a victim had been shot in the leg. An officer said he saw a single gunshot wound near the victim’s hip and was told that the injury was not life-threatening, the report detailed.

The victim reportedly told police that when he was leaving the club, he heard gunshots and saw a car speeding off when he felt a burning sensation that he then realized was a gunshot wound.

Albany officers say they found at least 10 bullet casings near the scene of the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking
Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple...
APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges

Latest News

The sentencing ties back to a 2021 case where officials intercepted meth packages at...
Fitzgerald man sentenced for meth-soaked packages at Atlanta airport
First week of April recognized as Public Health Week
Tuesday marks 55th year since MLK’s assassination
$1M grant to help fund new resources Southwest Ga. Black farmers
The shooting incidents happened in the 1900 block of Buck Lane.
2 Albany apartments shot up, investigation underway