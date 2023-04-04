Report: Man injured during shooting outside of Albany nightclub

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man was shot in his leg after leaving an Albany club on Saturday morning, according to an Albany police report.

On Saturday, around 3 a.m., an Albany police officer who was working part-time at Big Daddy`s Lounge and Club reported that he saw a vehicle south on Broadway driving after hearing several gunshots nearby.

As the officers were trying to recover bullets in the road, they were told that there was a victim who had been shot that was at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

When police arrived, they say they were told by hospital staff that a victim had been shot in the leg. An officer said he saw a single gunshot wound near the victim’s hip and was told that the injury was not life-threatening, the report detailed.

The victim reportedly told police that when he was leaving the club, he heard gunshots and saw a car speeding off when he felt a burning sensation that he then realized was a gunshot wound.

Albany officers say they found at least 10 bullet casings near the scene of the shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

