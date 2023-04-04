Ask the Expert
Read the indictment against former president Donald Trump

The nation’s 45th president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. (WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump has become the first American ex-president to be charged in a criminal case.

On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He surrendered in a Manhattan courthouse after he was indicted last week by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump was booked and pleaded not guilty in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.

Trump, according to CBS News, was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty. All of the charges are class E felonies.

Read the indictment below:

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

