Read the indictment against former president Donald Trump
The nation’s 45th president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald Trump has become the first American ex-president to be charged in a criminal case.
On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He surrendered in a Manhattan courthouse after he was indicted last week by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Trump was booked and pleaded not guilty in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom.
Trump, according to CBS News, was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty. All of the charges are class E felonies.
Read the indictment below:
Donald Trump Indictment by Lindsey Basye on Scribd
MORE TRUMP COVERAGE
- Non-disclosure agreement at center of historic Trump indictment
- How could Donald Trump’s Manhattan indictment impact his case in Georgia?
- Atlanta and New York: Two cities, two Donald Trump investigations
- Fulton DA given until May 1 to respond to Trump’s motion to quash report
- All eyes now on Fani Willis’ special grand jury probe into Donald Trump
- Donald Trump legal team trying to quash Fulton special grand jury report
- Trump lawyer ordered to turn over Mar-a-Lago case documents
- AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
- Will Trump be indicted? What we know about the process
- Trump lawyers attack Georgia grand jury and prosecutor
Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.