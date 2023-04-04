Man sentenced for drug trafficking in 2020 Crisp Co. high-speed chase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man was sentenced to prison in connection to a 2020 high-speed chase where he was found with a gun and drugs after being released from federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Terry Allen Harris, Jr., 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.

“The defendant is rightly being held to account for his proven disregard for the law and willingness to put others in danger,” said Peter Leary, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Armed repeat felons will face federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia, resulting in prison time without parole.”

The high-speed chase happened in June 2020 after Crisp County deputies attempted to pull Harris over for speeding.

A semi-automatic pistol, 59 rounds of ammo, thee extra magazines, seven bags of marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD and over $11,000 in cash were found during the search of the car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Harris was released from federal prison in May 2020, a little more than a month before the high-speed chase incident.

