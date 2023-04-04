Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man sentenced for drug trafficking in 2020 Crisp Co. high-speed chase

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man was sentenced to prison in connection to a 2020 high-speed chase where he was found with a gun and drugs after being released from federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Terry Allen Harris, Jr., 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release.

“The defendant is rightly being held to account for his proven disregard for the law and willingness to put others in danger,” said Peter Leary, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Armed repeat felons will face federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia, resulting in prison time without parole.”

The high-speed chase happened in June 2020 after Crisp County deputies attempted to pull Harris over for speeding.

A semi-automatic pistol, 59 rounds of ammo, thee extra magazines, seven bags of marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD and over $11,000 in cash were found during the search of the car, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Harris was released from federal prison in May 2020, a little more than a month before the high-speed chase incident.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking
Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
Jokobe Lewon Brown has been identified as the suspect in an early morning shooting in Albany.
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Sunday early morning shooting in Albany

Latest News

WALB
Death of Albany teen leads to discussions about gun violence
Tuesday marks the 55th year since the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. King’s visit...
Tuesday marks 55th year since MLK’s assassination
WALB
Former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday
Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms