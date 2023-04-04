Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison

The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.
The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.(WSJ, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lawyers representing an American reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges met with him in a Moscow prison on Tuesday for the first time since his detention last week and said “his health is good,” according to his employer, The Wall Street Journal.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was arrested Thursday in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained on espionage accusations. The Journal has denied the charges.

“Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release,” the Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, said in a note to the newsroom Tuesday. She said the paper was encouraged by the visit.

Gershkowich’s family, she said, “are relieved to know we finally have contact with Evan.”

The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation. Moscow’s Lefortovsky District court said Monday that it had received an appeal against Gershkovich’s arrest filed by his defense, according to Russian news agencies. No date for a hearing on the appeal has been set.

Gershkovich is in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison. A Russian state prison monitor said Monday that Gershkovich was in a quarantine cell while undergoing medical checks, was reading a book from the prison library, and had access to a TV, radio and refrigerator. The prison monitor, Alexei Melnikov, didn’t say when he saw Gershkovich, but said he was cheerful. That report couldn’t be independently verified.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, of FSB, the top successor to the Soviet-era KGB, accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the Biden administration was pressing hard for Gershkovich’s release. “It’s got attention all the way up to the Oval Office in terms of how we can get him home,” Kirby told reporters in Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart Sunday — during a rare phone call between the diplomats since the start of the Ukraine war — to release Gershkovich immediately, as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking
Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple...
APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges

Latest News

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges in first NY court appearance
LNL: Former President Donald Trump arraigned, indictment unsealed
trump appears in court
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley (left) is charged...
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s body found in alligator’s mouth, police say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme