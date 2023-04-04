Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Jokobe Lewon Brown has been identified as the suspect in an early morning shooting in Albany.
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Sunday early morning shooting in Albany
WALB
Lee Co. 12-year-old hospitalized from drug-laced vape
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking

Latest News

McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Ex-Maryland political aide captured, wounded after manhunt
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Sunday’s NCAA women’s title game draws record TV audience
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game