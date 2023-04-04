Has the Silicon Valley Bank failure affected regional banks?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It has been a few weeks since the Silicon Valley Bank failure and a lot of what people call the banking crisis. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local bank president to get his take on how local and regional banks have fared.

What’s it been like for you, your bank, and banks around South Georgia?

“Oh, for us and most of the community banks around the state that I have talked with, it’s been I’m not going to say a non-event, but our customers once they’ve talked with us about the issues that happened in those banks in California and New York, they quickly realized that community banks in the state of Georgia and here locally are nothing like those banks that are having issues,” Frank Griffith, president of Flint Community Bank, said. They know us, we invest our money here locally. They’re confident in our ability to manage the banks and we’ve had no, no issues at all, really.”

Senators talked a lot about it during the hearing that there could be some kind of run on small banks, people leaving them to go to the big banks, but I don’t believe that’s been seen nationwide. Have you had any kind of incidents or any kind of thought that people may, you know, have any reason not to trust the banking system set up in America?

“I’ve seen no folks overly concerned about it. Everybody’s confident in the FDIC insurance, but more importantly, they’re confident in their local bank leadership. They’re people they know in their community, people they trust in their community. So we haven’t seen any instance of extreme fear that would cause the kind of reaction that some of the. Leaders in Congress have mentioned I, quite frankly, think they don’t have a clear understanding about the relationship community banks have with their customs.”

Do you think these kinds of incidents will make the leaderships of banks across the nation and like you say, the politicians who maybe the Fed understand better about how to run the system now, will they be closer to the rules and regulations?

“I think the overwhelming majority of folks were already closer, close to the rules and regulations,” Griffin said. “I think you had these instances that we’ve heard about over the last several weeks of banks that were just doing practices that were against what we all. Learned in banking one. So for the most. Part and I mean 99% of the banks I believe are doing things the right way for the right reason.”

That is good news for depositors and people who count on their local banks to do their business.

