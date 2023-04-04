Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Fitzgerald man sentenced for meth-soaked packages at Atlanta airport

The sentencing ties back to a 2021 case where officials intercepted meth packages at...
The sentencing ties back to a 2021 case where officials intercepted meth packages at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.(Cutter Waesche / U.S. Coast Guard)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - A Fitzgerald man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after authorities say they found meth-soaked packages addressed to him from Mexico at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Chad Williamson, 44, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in September. The case began in 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the Homeland Securities Investigations intercepted two packages of fabric soaked in methamphetamine and crystal meth at the Atlanta airport that were addressed to him. The packages were shipped from Mexico and were posing as religious items, including a Bible. Court records state there were around 450 grams of meth in the packages, authorities say.

After the packages were found in his name, DEA agents went to Williamson’s home and retrieved his phone which they say had messages between him and a contact that were coordinating drug deliveries.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking
Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by...
Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges
Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple...
APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges

Latest News

First week of April recognized as Public Health Week
Tuesday marks 55th year since MLK’s assassination
$1M grant to help fund new resources Southwest Ga. Black farmers
The shooting incidents happened in the 1900 block of Buck Lane.
2 Albany apartments shot up, investigation underway