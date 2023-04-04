Fitzgerald man sentenced for meth-soaked packages at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (WALB) - A Fitzgerald man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after authorities say they found meth-soaked packages addressed to him from Mexico at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Chad Williamson, 44, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in September. The case began in 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the Homeland Securities Investigations intercepted two packages of fabric soaked in methamphetamine and crystal meth at the Atlanta airport that were addressed to him. The packages were shipped from Mexico and were posing as religious items, including a Bible. Court records state there were around 450 grams of meth in the packages, authorities say.

After the packages were found in his name, DEA agents went to Williamson’s home and retrieved his phone which they say had messages between him and a contact that were coordinating drug deliveries.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.