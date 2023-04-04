First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Areas of fog and cloud cover will stick around this morning, but we will eliminate the fog during the late morning. Tuesday afternoon and evening will warm up quickly with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers or storms cannot be ruled out of the forecast today. High pressure will stick around to continue our mid-week warm-up. This will be seen in both highs and lows will be in the mid-60s with highs near the 90-degree range for Wednesday. A new frontal system will push closer to the area to bring in our next cold front. Showers and thunderstorms start returning on Thursday, but the best chance for rain is Friday and Saturday due to the front finally pushing into the area. During the end of the work week, we will remain warm with highs still near the 90s on Thursday. This warming trend will end by Saturday as the front finally pushes southward through the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s or 70s. Rain chances decrease by Easter Sunday and into Monday as we begin to see that front push further south.

