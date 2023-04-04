Ask the Expert
2 Albany apartments shot up, investigation underway

By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Albany apartments were riddled with gunfire on March 31, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting incidents happened in the 1900 block of Buck Lane.

A resident of one of the apartments that were shot at told police she was home when the shots were fired at her home. At least three bullet holes and a bullet projectile were found, according to an APD incident report.

Multiple bullet holes were found at the second apartment, the report states.

Several bullet casings were found in the area.

“(Police) recovered eight 7.62 caliber shell casings. Six of the 7.62 caliber shell casings were in the front yard of (a home on Buck Lane). The remaining two 7.62 shell casings were in the roadway of the 1900 block of Buck Lane. (Police) also recovered eight 40-caliber shell casings. Each shell casing was in the roadway of the 1900 block of Buck Lane,” the incident report states.

The resident of the second apartment told police they were home at the time of the shooting.

The shooting incidents are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

