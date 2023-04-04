$1M grant aims to help fund Southwest Ga. Black farmers’ resources

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New resources are on the way for farmers in Southwest Georgia.

One organization, called Truist Foundation, is making it a point to help Black farmers reach their full potential.

“The biggest problem I have is marketing,” local farmer, Harry Meadows, said. “You can grow stuff and then can’t sell it. Farming is like when it’s ready, you gotta pick it and already have it sold if you’re going to be successful. And we need a local place. Having to travel with it is not good. Especially when you don’t have the proper equipment to transport it.”

The Truist Foundation is working to address those challenges with a $1 million grant.

That funding is in partnership with the Southwest Georgia Project, Phoebe Putney and Albany Community Together.

The grant will directly support farms with the creation of a new community hub with resources for Southwest Georgia farmers.

“Repurpose a former grocery store in this community hub and call it ‘The Table of Southwest Georgia,’” Lynette Bell, president of the Truist Foundation, said. “The table has a multifaceted approach to how they would support healthy, financial, viable communities; particularly for those who are small businesses and small farmers.”

Lynette Bell is the President of the Truist Foundation. (WALB)

The initiative will also connect local farmers with other businesses in the area so that no food goes to waste.

“Closing that accessibility gap was really key in generating the dollars needed to support the work,” Bell said. “And then providing the resources and guidance to farmers to scale the operations and really connect to the culinary entrepreneurs who are a part of their ecosystem. And also food truck vendors.”

Meadows says something like this could have great potential.

“We have the market here for people to buy,” Meadows said. “It’s just that the farmers don’t have that connection. And if we had a place that we could sell locally at a fair price, then you’d probably have more people interested.”

He adds that teaching the youth about farming is also essential.

“Farming is an art that’s dying,” Meadows said. “And when it dies, its people are going to die because they have to eat. So, we’re going to have people starving to death if we don’t get somebody on track to start growing something to feed them. And this is where our future is headed. And it’s not that far off.”

