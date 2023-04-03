Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thomasville Signs 3 to the Next Level

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Mercer, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, trade school, taking over the family business, the list goes on.

The Thomasville Football program held their senior recognition ceremony celebrating players furthering their education and transitioning into the workforce.

“We work just as hard to get kids to college as we get kids to play football at the next level,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Jonathon DeLay.

Out of the 14 of the soon to be graduates, three of the young men will be continuing there athletic and academic careers.

Offensive lineman Angelo Brooks will begin his collegiate career as a walk on at Georgia State.

“It’s the first college I wanted to go to. It’s really crazy it’s really surreal because you never think about it until you do it. It’ something people dream about.”

Two of his teammates will be making the trip up to Kentucky to attend Union College.

Linebacker Kamarius Bradshaw recorded 125 tackles and 5 sacks his senior season. He says one of the biggest lessons he learned as a Bulldog goes beyond football.

“Thomasville taught me to never give up and to keep fighting. When things get hard keep pushing and Coach DeLay is very good on God so he taught me to put my trust in God and keep going.”

Defensive lineman Hakeem Myrick will also make the transition from a Thomasville Bulldog to a Union Bulldog.

“I’m so excited, I’m playing with my brother.”

The Bulldogs have had a total of 18 seniors who are taking that next step in there education, and 7 more seniors who are still deciding what they’d like to do upon graduation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jokobe Lewon Brown has been identified as the suspect in an early morning shooting in Albany.
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Sunday early morning shooting in Albany
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
WALB
Lee Co. 12-year-old hospitalized from drug-laced vape
On Thursday evening, the MPD requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
GBI assists Moultrie PD after human remains found

Latest News

isaiah pic
Miller County’s Isaiah Carter signs with FVSU
trip
Lee County Baseball Honors Their #1 Fan
Sports Talk: 2022-2023 basketball recap show
Sports Talk: 2022-2023 basketball recap show
Lee County vs Alexander
Trojans come up short in the Class 6A state championship