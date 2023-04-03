Thomasville Signs 3 to the Next Level

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Mercer, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, trade school, taking over the family business, the list goes on.

The Thomasville Football program held their senior recognition ceremony celebrating players furthering their education and transitioning into the workforce.

“We work just as hard to get kids to college as we get kids to play football at the next level,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Jonathon DeLay.

Out of the 14 of the soon to be graduates, three of the young men will be continuing there athletic and academic careers.

Offensive lineman Angelo Brooks will begin his collegiate career as a walk on at Georgia State.

“It’s the first college I wanted to go to. It’s really crazy it’s really surreal because you never think about it until you do it. It’ something people dream about.”

Two of his teammates will be making the trip up to Kentucky to attend Union College.

Linebacker Kamarius Bradshaw recorded 125 tackles and 5 sacks his senior season. He says one of the biggest lessons he learned as a Bulldog goes beyond football.

“Thomasville taught me to never give up and to keep fighting. When things get hard keep pushing and Coach DeLay is very good on God so he taught me to put my trust in God and keep going.”

Defensive lineman Hakeem Myrick will also make the transition from a Thomasville Bulldog to a Union Bulldog.

“I’m so excited, I’m playing with my brother.”

The Bulldogs have had a total of 18 seniors who are taking that next step in there education, and 7 more seniors who are still deciding what they’d like to do upon graduation.

