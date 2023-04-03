Ask the Expert
‘That bullet don’t have a name on it‘: Albany woman shot in the head while sleeping

“The grandmother was partially unconscious, but barely breathing. Blood was also on the floor in a large puddle,” a police report said of the incident.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An early morning drive-by shooting created chaos and tragedy for an Albany family on Sunday.

At first glance, the neighborhood on the 1800 block of Melrose Drive seems like a place where anyone can be safe in their bed. But neighbors said early Sunday morning, they were woken up by gunshots and screeching tires.

People who live on the 1800 block of Melrose Drive woke up to gunshots and tire screeches on Sunday morning.(WALB)

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, a 61-year-old grandmother was shot in the head while she was sleeping. Currently, she is in stable condition.

The police report states there were also three other people in the home at the time, including a young girl. It states, “the grandmother was partially unconscious but barely breathing” and “blood was also on the floor in a large puddle.” The report further states “they dropped to the floor until they stopped hearing gunshots.” It also stated that the occupant in the home “put her daughter, who was laying at the foot of the bed at the time of the incident, inside the closet.”

No one else was hurt or hit by gunshots at the time of the shooting. The victim is still being treated at the hospital.

“Very, very fortunate for her. We’re happy that she should be able to recover,” said Sgt. Gregory Gadt, an investigator with the Albany Police Department.

Police are actively searching for 23-year-old Jokobe Lewon Brown, who is a person of interest. He was last seen driving a gray 2015 Honda Accord and could be armed and dangerous. WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen asked police if they believe this incident was gang-related and they weren’t able to comment with the investigation still pending.

They are, however, asking for your help with any information regarding this shooting.

“We’re trying to make Albany as safe as possible and by doing that, you see something say something. If you don’t want to actually do that then utilize that tip line and Crimestoppers,” said Sgt. Telur Allen, Albany Police investigator.

The shooting brings back painful memories for Yolander Brown whose son Nigel was shot and killed while sleeping just two years ago.

“Once again, for the City of Albany, it’s shocking,” Brown said. “That bullet don’t have a name on it. Nigel was an innocent baby.”

Yolander Brown has also fallen victim to a drive-by shooting that took her son's life two years...
Yolander Brown has also fallen victim to a drive-by shooting that took her son's life two years ago.(WALB)

Brown said gun violence continues to be a growing issue in Albany with plenty of other people impacted by the turmoil of a single gunshot.

“This city is in an uproar with drive-bys. It’s hurtful knowing that you cannot go and close your eyes and say, ‘I’m going to wake up the next morning in my home,’” she said.

Brown added that without gun laws to protect her city, she can only think of one message to tell everyone.

“Stay prayed up and covered. Help yourself, love your family members because we don’t know when the last day is, especially with drive-bys. I just laid Nigel down and told him good night,” she said.

