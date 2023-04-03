Strong storms expected for Southwest Ga. Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few severe storms are possible for parts of southwest Georgia Monday afternoon.

There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms between noon and 6 p.m.

A slight risk of strong storms is possible for portions of Southwest Georgia along Highway 27 from Early County into Decatur County. There will be a 15% chance of damaging winds, and a 5% chance of tornadoes and large hail.

Both severe risks include all modes of severe weather. There will be a 5% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% chance of tornadoes.

Flash flooding and heavy rainfall are highly likely for the western portions of southwest Georgia.

