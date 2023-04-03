Spring warmth rises to near 90°

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST ALERT Weather Day has ended. However, clusters of strong-severe storms pushed across SGA Monday afternoon. Storms left downed trees, powers lines and large size hail. Storms have weakened but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through mid-evening.

Overnight mostly cloudy with patchy fog and mild 60s. Tomorrow mostly dry with a few sprinkles possible otherwise warmer 80s are back. The unseasonably warm air holds into midweek with lows mid 60s and highs around 90 Wednesday and Thursday.

Late week rain and storms return on Good Friday. Unsettled with cooler 60s through Easter weekend.

