Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Spring warmth rises to near 90°

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST ALERT Weather Day has ended. However, clusters of strong-severe storms pushed across SGA Monday afternoon. Storms left downed trees, powers lines and large size hail. Storms have weakened but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible through mid-evening.

Overnight mostly cloudy with patchy fog and mild 60s. Tomorrow mostly dry with a few sprinkles possible otherwise warmer 80s are back. The unseasonably warm air holds into midweek with lows mid 60s and highs around 90 Wednesday and Thursday.

Late week rain and storms return on Good Friday. Unsettled with cooler 60s through Easter weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
Jokobe Lewon Brown has been identified as the suspect in an early morning shooting in Albany.
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Sunday early morning shooting in Albany
WALB
Lee Co. 12-year-old hospitalized from drug-laced vape
Alexander Brown Sr. pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin on March 30.
Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking

Latest News

Dry and unseasonably warm a few days
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday April 3
Several downed trees and power lines have been reported outside of Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
Storm damage was reported in Decatur County, especially in Bainbridge.
Damage left behind following Monday’s storms
Photo of storm damage in Bainbridge
Bainbridge damage and weather photos