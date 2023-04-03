Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80

FILE - Seymour Stein accepts his award during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction...
FILE - Seymour Stein accepts his award during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Monday, March 14, 2005, in New York. Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at age 80. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday at age 80.

Stein, who helped found the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and was himself inducted into the Rock Hall in 2005, died of cancer in Los Angeles, according to a statement by his family.

Born in 1942, Stein was a New York City native who as a teenager worked summers at Cincinnati-based King Records, James Brown’s label, and by his mid-20s had co-founded Sire Productions, soon to become Sire Records.

Obsessed with the Billboard music charts since childhood, he was known for his deep knowledge and appreciation of music and would prove an astute judge of talent during the 1970s era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize, signing record deals with Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Pretenders.

“Seymour’s taste in music is always a couple of years ahead of everyone else’s,” Talking Heads manager Gary Kurfirst told the Rock Hall around the time of Stein’s induction.

His most lucrative discovery happened in the early 1980s, when he heard the demo tape of a little known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene, Madonna.

“I liked Madonna’s voice, I liked the feel, and I liked the name Madonna. I liked it all and played it again,” he wrote in his memoir “Siren Song,” published in 2018, the same year he retired. Stein was hospitalized with a heart infection when he first learned of Madonna, but was so eager to meet that he had her brought to his room.

“She was all dolled up in cheap punky gear, the kind of club kid who looked absurdly out of place in a cardiac ward,” he wrote. “She wasn’t even interested in hearing me explain how much I liked her demo. ‘The thing to do now,’ she said, ‘is sign me to a record deal.’”

Sire artists also included Ice T, the Smiths, Depeche Mode, the Replacements and Echo and the Bunnymen, along with the more-established Lou Reed and Brian Wilson, who recorded with Sire later in their careers.

Stein was married briefly to record promoter and real estate executive Linda Adler, with whom he had two children: filmmaker Mandy Stein and Samantha Lee Jacobs, who died of brain cancer in 2013. Sidney Stein and his wife divorced in the 1970s and years later he came out as gay.

“I am beyond grateful for every minute our family spent with him, and that the music he brought to the world impacted so many people’s lives in a positive way,” Mandy Stein said in a statement Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB
Lee Co. 12-year-old hospitalized from drug-laced vape
He was taken to Phoebe where he later died from his injury.
APD: 17-year-old dies after Albany shooting
On Thursday evening, the MPD requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
GBI assists Moultrie PD after human remains found
APD responds to Albany shooting in the 900 block of Willowwood Drive.
Suspect and victim identified in Albany shooting
Clinton Thomas was charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle,...
Driver charged in fatal Albany collision

Latest News

Police are investigating a bar shooting that left three people dead and injured three others.
Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar
LSU's Jasmine Carson reacts to her three pointer during the first half of the NCAA Women's...
LSU’s 59 1st-half points set NCAA women’s title game record
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern