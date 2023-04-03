Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -New information was discovered regarding the human remains that were found last week in Moultrie.

“There is a tree that is located across the street that we were concerned about because the branches were falling. We have a lot of activities come here, we have a daycare and the church here as well, so we were concerned about the limbs of the rotten tree,” said Malcolm Collier, Pastor of The Gathering Ministries.

A rotten tree caused concern for one local pastor who wants answers if this is the city’s property or his property.

The Moultrie Observer reported Saturday that the city work crew came out and while they were on the property, discovered what appeared to be human remains along a ditch.

That call wouldn’t have been made if it wasn’t for one local pastor being concerned about the safety of his church and surrounding neighbors.

“We called like two-three times two or three days and once they finally decided they were going to come out and check it, I guess they start to observe some of the other areas of that particular property, and that’s when they discovered what they discovered,” said Collier.

On Thursday evening the GBI was requested for assistance, but police have not identified the remains at this time.

“To have this particular thing happen I think it’s a blessing because someone can get clarity on if it were human remains, I’m not sure. Someone can get clarity of their loved ones, and I’m just thankful enough to know that we were able to make a call that could lead to the findings of what was discovered,” said Malcolm Collier, Pastor of The Gathering Ministries.

People in the community described the neighborhood as calm. Many residents were not there at the time of the investigation but definitely had some concerns.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update as we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.