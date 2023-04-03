Miller County’s Isaiah Carter signs with FVSU

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - ”Work hard and don’t ever let anyone tell you you can’t do it.”

Isaiah Carter’s high school career can be summed up in that exact quote. He joined the varsity football team as a timid, and some may say a little chubby freshman but he worked hard in the weight room to get his body in better shape. After four years of going the extra mile all the extra work has finally paid.

Today he put pen to paper to play on the next level.

“Great you know to just show my mama that I can do it and make her proud and make my family proud, my brothers especially. They did a lot of stuff for me,” expressed Carter.

The defensive lineman recorded 35 solo tackles, 8 sacks and 17 tackles for loss his senior season despite playing through a stage 2 ankle sprain. Now he will be taking his talents to Fort Valley State University.

“I felt like it was the best place for me and it felt like home. I just wanted to be different really, and I like the HBCU culture.”

Carter’s work ethic goes beyond the field. The term student-athlete is very true to who he is balancing playing football, basketball and playing baseball all while maintaining a 3.8 gpa.

“I’m very proud of him. He’s a good kid and he’s highly intelligent. He works hard I had him all four years. He’s done everything I’ve asked him to do since 9th grade. I’m just proud of him and Fort Valley is getting a good kid,” said Coach George.

The Miller County star intends to major in physical education. He says his hard work on and off the field will continue as he enters this next chapter of his life.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.