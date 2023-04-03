Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jokobe Lewon Brown has been identified as the suspect in an early morning shooting in Albany.
Person of interest wanted for questioning in Sunday early morning shooting in Albany
This rotten tree caused for concern in the community, led to investigation of possible human...
Possible human remains found in Moultrie raise community concern
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Southwest Georgia until 5 p.m.
Strong storms, tornadoes expected for Southwest Ga. Monday
WALB
Lee Co. 12-year-old hospitalized from drug-laced vape
On Thursday evening, the MPD requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
GBI assists Moultrie PD after human remains found

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Guo Wengui, seated center, and his attorney Tamara Giwa, left,...
Prosecutors urge no bail for Chinese man in $1B fraud case
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together
Isle de Jean Charles is sinking from climate change and rising sea levels, pushing a Native...
Listening to America - Climate Change
Listening to America - Climate Change
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia