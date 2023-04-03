Man wanted by Albany police on gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for alleged gang association.

Rico Roberts is wanted on charges of two counts of gang participation, conspiracy and theft by taking.

If anyone has information on his location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

