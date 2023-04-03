First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A line of showers and storms moves into Southwest Georgia by the afternoon. Storms will continue into the evening before wrapping up around midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) highlighted for a majority of the area. However, a Slight Risk does clip portions of Southwest Georgia along Highway 27 stretching from Early County into Decauter County. Both severe risks include all modes of severe weather such as damaging winds, large hail, and a tornado that cannot be ruled out. Flash flooding is also a concern which is why an Areal Flood Watch is in place through this evening for far western portions of the region. High temperatures will rise into the 70s for today and fall into the 60s overnight.

Tuesday through Thursday will be fairly dry days with only a few spotty showers. However, temperatures will be the main highlight due to the increase from the 70s on Monday into the upper 80s and low 90s during the mid-week. The warming trend will not last long due to the arrival of a new frontal system for the Easter holiday weekend.

