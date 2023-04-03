APD: Man wanted on several assault, gang charges
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and gang participation charges.
Rico Fields, Jr. is wanted on the following charges:
- Three counts of aggravated assault
- Six counts of gang participation
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Conspiracy to commit a crime
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
Anyone with information on Fields’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
