APD: Man wanted on several assault, gang charges

He is wanted on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and gang participation.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and gang participation charges.

Rico Fields, Jr. is wanted on the following charges:

  • Three counts of aggravated assault
  • Six counts of gang participation
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Conspiracy to commit a crime
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Anyone with information on Fields’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

