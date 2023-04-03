APD: Man wanted on several assault, gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and gang participation charges.

Rico Fields, Jr. is wanted on the following charges:

Three counts of aggravated assault

Six counts of gang participation

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Conspiracy to commit a crime

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug-related objects

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Anyone with information on Fields’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

