APD looking for woman wanted on gang, other charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a woman wanted on several gang participation charges, among other offenses.

Renijah Winchester is wanted on four counts of gang participation, two counts of simple battery, aggravated assault and conspiracy charges.

Anyone with information on Winchester’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

