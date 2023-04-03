Ask the Expert
APD asking for help finding missing juvenile

Peyton Harris may be in the Gainsville, Ga. area.
Peyton Harris may be in the Gainsville, Ga. area.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Peyton Harris, 17, is described as standing at 6′0 and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Harris was last seen wearing a blue Nike shirt and black shorts. Police said he ran away from a group home and may be in the Gainesville, Ga. area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

