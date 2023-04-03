Albany police searching for armed robbery, aggravated assault suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including armed robbery.

Jahrene Warren is wanted on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say to consider Warren armed and dangerous and to stay away if you see him.

If you do see him or have information on his location, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.