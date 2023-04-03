Albany man sentenced to federal prison for armed drug trafficking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man with a criminal record has been sentenced to federal prison resulting from an armed drug trafficking investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to officials, Alexander Brown Sr., aka “Poochie”, 48, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Brown reportedly pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin on March 30.

“The combination of drugs and guns is destructive in so many ways to our communities,” Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said. “Our agents focus daily on getting repeat offenders like Brown off our streets. The FBI and the partners we work with are committed to stopping these destructive drug operations flowing through our state.”

According to Brown’s plea agreement and court records, the GBI began investigating Brown in January 2021 for distributing heroin. During the course of the investigation, multiple purchases of narcotics from Brown occurred.

An undercover agent went to Brown’s apartment on Maryland Drive in Albany on Sept. 15, 2021. Brown reportedly sold the agent heroin and offered to get the agent fully automatic AR-15 rifles which he described as ghost guns without serial numbers.

According to officials, GBI and FBI agents purchased a rifle from Brown on Oct. 14, 2021, on Askew Drive in Dawson.

A search warrant for the Askew Drive resident was executed on Nov. 2, 2021. Agents reportedly recovered heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as drug distribution paraphernalia and $12,000.

“Illegal drugs and guns are dangerous and threaten the safety of Georgia communities. The GBI is committed to working with our partners to investigate drug and gun dealing. Thank you to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this defendant, making the Albany area safer,” GBI Director Mike Register said.

Brown also has a criminal history with convictions in Dougherty County Superior Court including a conviction for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

“Armed repeat offenders remain a high priority for our office and our law enforcement partners,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “I appreciate the hard work and cooperation that resulted in this conviction and sentencing.”

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that aims to reduce violent crime and gun violence by bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve.

On May 26, 2021, the Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN by fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities and measuring the results.

