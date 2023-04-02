Suspect identified in Sunday early morning shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department (APD) officers responded to an early morning shooting in the 1800 block of Melrose Drive on Sunday.

According to officials, the victim was shot while she was sleeping. She was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers have identified the person of interest as Jokobe Lewon Brown, 23. He is reportedly wanted for questioning involving an aggravated assault.

According to officials, Brown was last seen driving a gray 2015 Honda Accord with an RYV4639 Georgia tag. He is 5′6 and weighs 155 pounds.

According to police, Brown is possibly armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call an investigator at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

