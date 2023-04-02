Organizers seek sponsorship: ‘Back the Blue 5K’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Organizers of the ‘Back the Blue 5k’ in Albany are looking for community support.

The event hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the 2020 Pandemic.

The event also has a one-mile ‘Donut Dash’. It will be held on July 29th at 8 am.

Event organizers have gotten more no’s from sponsors who have said they don’t want to support the Police this time around.

“I’m not a runner. It’s hectic, but it’s fun,” Tom Gieryic said.

Gieryic is not in law enforcement. He said the disconnect between people and police remains high. He said that law enforcement has gotten better in recent years with transparency. Gieryic believes now more than ever, law enforcement needs community support.

The event hasn't been held since 2019. This is a photo of finishers from a previous race (WALB)

“Their safety is more at stake than used to be because I believe they’re more hesitant to act than what they used to,” Gieryic said.

Gieryic said the “Back the Blue” movement is not about politics. This year they are involving fire and EMS for the fundraising money. The race proceeds will help police, sheriff’s, EMS, and fire departments in Lee and Dougherty County.

“We give them the money with the stipulation that it will only be involved for community outreach events. We support the good police officers, you know the patrol officers, the ones that go out every day,” Gieryic said.

I spoke to about 30 people. Most of the responses I received were positive even from the people who dislike walking or running however I received negative feedback as well.

Gieryic recently had a ride along with Albany Police. He said they put things into perspective according to what they deal with.

“The wave of emotions. It has been a roller coaster. Then the next call is suicide and then he leaves at suicide an hour later and there’s a traffic stop,” Gieryic said.

He saw how stretched thin the police can get and how that hurts response times. Gieryic said that’s a reason why some chose not to sponsor this year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.